BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $729.39 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,247,738,276 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

