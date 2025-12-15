Metadium (META) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $117.26 thousand worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,444.13 or 0.99830372 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,408,720 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
