Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $7.51 or 0.00008385 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun was first traded on September 9th, 2023. Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000 tokens. The official message board for Banana Gun is www.bananagun.io/blog. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagun. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,073.49463985 with 4,005,338.65788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 7.56576211 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,843,178.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

