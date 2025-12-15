Stance Capital LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $536,332.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,361,179.27. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,284 shares of company stock worth $41,648,819. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CRM opened at $262.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $367.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

