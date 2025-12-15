Nano Trading Down 12.6% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $94.03 million and $623.44 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,579.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.24 or 0.00630877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00463263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00460345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00014650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

