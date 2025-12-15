Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 123,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.52.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $347.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.14. The company has a market capitalization of $633.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.