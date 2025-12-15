NWF Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $49.38.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

