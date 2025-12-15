L1 Capital Pty Ltd Has $34.35 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,673,150 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up approximately 1.6% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 40.4% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.