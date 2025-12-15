94,310 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Purchased by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,310 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Iamgold accounts for approximately 0.0% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Iamgold Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Iamgold Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

