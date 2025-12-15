Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 2.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $94,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $273.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $264.00 to $263.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

