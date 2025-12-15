NWF Advisory Services Inc. Invests $5.18 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $117,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 565.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 79.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 1,045.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.