NWF Advisory Services Inc. Invests $5.18 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $117,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 565.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 79.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 1,045.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
