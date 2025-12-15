Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 11,969 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,230,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,759,000 after acquiring an additional 431,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 33,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407 shares of company stock worth $73,922. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $200.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

