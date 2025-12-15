Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Lifted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $353.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.45. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.