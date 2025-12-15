Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,959 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,233,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,777,000 after buying an additional 296,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after acquiring an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,039,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,318,000 after purchasing an additional 744,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,890,000 after purchasing an additional 381,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $182.58 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 94,461 shares of company stock worth $17,957,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

