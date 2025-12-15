SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 7,377 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Target by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,015,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

Target Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $97.08 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.