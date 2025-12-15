SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock $BLK

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,313.65.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,088.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,092.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,089.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

