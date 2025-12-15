SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,870 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 138.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,912,000 after acquiring an additional 528,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,942,000 after purchasing an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $510.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.93.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,581 shares of company stock worth $14,420,249. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.87.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

