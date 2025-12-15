Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $416.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

