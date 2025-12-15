Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $66.13 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 3.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $405.06 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $415.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,151.36. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.13, for a total value of $90,479.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,932.42. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $34,405,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.