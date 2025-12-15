Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 24.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 182,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Copart by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $38.67 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

