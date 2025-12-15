MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys Shares of 5,825 Blackstone Inc. $BX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.9%

BX opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $192.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.