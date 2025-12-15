JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 9th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $474,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $485,802,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $318.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

