Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $127,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $753.93 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.