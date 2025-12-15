Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 135,949 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,949 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $119,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

