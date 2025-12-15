MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,703,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,898,000 after buying an additional 1,223,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $83.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $85,626.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,828.06. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,127.20. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

