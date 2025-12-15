Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 19,264 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

