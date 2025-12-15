Marex Group plc Invests $652,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the period.

GEV opened at $672.32 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.06 and its 200 day moving average is $583.51.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $710.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

