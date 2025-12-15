Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 435,434 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $102,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 222.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

