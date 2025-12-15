Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 405,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

