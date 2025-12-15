Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $139.46 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,304 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.11% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $139,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 265,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

