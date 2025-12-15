3,344 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $302.20 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $306.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

