Q3 Asset Management Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.37.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.