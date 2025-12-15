Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $158,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

