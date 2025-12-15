Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,030 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $218,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $500.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

