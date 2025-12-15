Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $380,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $192.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

