SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 17.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

