Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,888 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $197,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,148,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,360,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPHQ opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

