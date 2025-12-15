Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Holdings Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $234,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,252.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $252.57 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

