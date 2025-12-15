Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Holdings Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $234,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,252.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $252.57 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.19.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.