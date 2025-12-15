T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.96% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $98,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 152,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 195,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

