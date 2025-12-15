Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $92.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $92,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,094.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $275.20 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $288.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

