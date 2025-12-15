Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,216 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $88,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,415,000 after buying an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,881,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,194,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,740,000 after purchasing an additional 355,929 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1044 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

