HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

