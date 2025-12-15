Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $7.66 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

