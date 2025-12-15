Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $7.66 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
