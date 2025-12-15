Insider Selling: Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Sells 57,217 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 57,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total value of £146,475.52.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Phil Urban sold 194,357 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260, for a total value of £505,328.20.

On Friday, December 5th, Phil Urban acquired 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, with a total value of £137.28.

On Friday, November 7th, Phil Urban acquired 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £138.51.

On Friday, October 10th, Phil Urban bought 55 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £139.15.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 0.1%

MAB opened at GBX 255.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.80. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 194.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 308.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.25.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

