Insider Selling: Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Major Shareholder Sells 300,500 Shares of Stock

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 300,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 323,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,706.20. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,140 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $3,807.60.

On Monday, December 1st, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $17,250.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 77,385 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $259,239.75.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 3,550 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $9,975.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 2,800 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $9,464.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 14,312 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $50,807.60.

On Thursday, October 16th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $21,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 900 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $3,096.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $4,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 650 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $2,801.50.

Odysight.ai Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ODYS opened at $3.03 on Monday. Odysight.ai Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Odysight.ai ( NASDAQ:ODYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 420.41%.The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Odysight.ai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai makes up approximately 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 1.23% of Odysight.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

