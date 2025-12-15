Methanex Corporation (MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.