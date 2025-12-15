Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
Finward Bancorp stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
