Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.