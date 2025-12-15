Titan America SA Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TTAM)

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Titan America Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TTAM stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Titan America has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Titan America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $436.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

