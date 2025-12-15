Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $25.40 thousand worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03331025 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $41,541.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

