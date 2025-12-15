Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF $QVOY is Q3 Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (BATS:QVOY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,408 shares during the quarter. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF makes up about 5.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 30.58% of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QVOY opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.34.
About Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF
